'Rs 100 ka petrol hai. Gaadi chalegi kaise?': Asia's longest high-speed track unveiled in Indore; Twitterati have questions

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest 11.3 km high-speed track in Indore.
It will be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said: "High-Speed track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore."
He also termed this as a proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
Making another tweet, Javadekar wote, "Many projects in the railways, highways etc. which were languishing for years are today getting completed because of the strong political will. NATRAX- the high speed track completed and inaugurated today is another example that shows how Modi govt. works."
While this track seems like an impressive achievement, Twitterati are not impressed. Many have complained in the comment section of the tweets made by the Union Minister.
From unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines to speed limit on national highways, Twitterati have a long list. Many people, in fact, used the opportunity to complain about the rising fuel prices.
With inputs from ANI.
