'Rs 100 ka petrol hai. Gaadi chalegi kaise?': Asia's longest high-speed track unveiled in Indore; Twitterati have questions

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday inaugurated Asia's longest 11.3 km high-speed track in Indore.

It will be used for measuring the maximum speed capabilities of high-end cars and other categories of vehicles.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Javadekar said: "High-Speed track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore."

He also termed this as a proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.