'Shouldn't go unpunished': Drunk driver in Hyderabad rams Audi into auto killing one; netizens furious upon watching video

Cyberabad police have arrested a youth who recklessly drove an Audi car killing a man travelling in an autorickshaw at 5.30 a.m. on June 27.

Police arrested Sujith Reddy and his friend P. Ashish (both aged 24), who was travelling in the same car, which struck the autorickshaw near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.

According to Madhapur inspector Ravinder Prasad, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associate.

Sujith is studying at Indian Institute of Civil Engineering and Management, Goa while his friend is an employee of a software firm in Hyderabad. Both were returning from a party, and were drunk.

The car (Audi A8) being driven at a very high speed hit the three-wheeler from rear on the rain-drenched road. The autorickshaw was thrown off the road killing its occupant Umesh Kumar, an employee of Prism Pub, who was returning home. The autorickshaw driver was injured.

"After travelling for some distance Sujith Reddy and Ashish got out of the car and tried to remove the number plate to wipe out any evidence," the police official said.

When a security guard from a nearby building questioned them, they threatened him and escaped leaving behind the car.

Later, Sujith's father Raghunandan Reddy approached Cyberabad police, saying it was his driver who was driving the car at the time of the accident. The investigators scanned the CCTV footage to find that Sujith was driving the car.

Police have also booked Raghunandan Reddy for giving false information, and for harbouring his son.

The inspector said Sujith Reddy and Ashish were also booked for causing disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation.

Cyberabad Traffic Police on Tuesday released the horrific visuals of the accident.