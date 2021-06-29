'Are we immune to COVID-19?': Students dismayed after SC favours Chartered Accountancy exam in July

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it favours in-person Chartered Accountant (CA) exams and refrained from passing any direction to postpone the schedule commencing on July 5.

A bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said students with Covid-19 should get opt-out option. The bench comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose directed Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to present a note incorporating the court's suggestions, other deliberations and also ICAI's stand on them.

The bench said it will pass orders on the petitions connected with the CA exams after perusing the note and adjourned the matter for Wednesday.

The bench in principle agreed that CA exams can be held from July 5, and asked ICAI to consider its suggestions for granting chance to candidates to opt for a centre of his/her choice.

ICAI counsel submitted before the bench that students appearing for the examinations will be given another opportunity if they face difficulties to take the exam due to COVID-19 restrictions.