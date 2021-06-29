Indore: Forest minister 'captures' transit hostel meant for kids of forest workers

Indore: A transit hostel built using tribal fund in 1983 is being transformed into a so-called camp office, which in reality is a bungalow for forest minister Vijay Shah, even though there is no provision for the same.

The forest minister like other state minister is entitled to a bungalow in his home constituency, i.e. Khandwa or in Bhopal as it is the state capital.

Forest workers who are unhappy over the development said that the conversion of tribal transit hostel will deny basic rights to children of forest workers and instead just provide another comfortable accommodation to the minister, who doesn’t need it.

The renovation work of the hostel is going on since March. In order to please the minister, the officers are busy gathering every possible facility in the bungalow, some of the forest workers said.

According to departmental sources, the hostel was built 37 years ago with tribal funds.