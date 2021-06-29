Indore: PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic to become Covid facilities if third wave hits city

“We have directed all the private hospitals to prepare beds for children and also to set up oxygen plants in hospitals having over 40 beds. Preparations in all hospitals are underway and we will have over 1,200 beds for children in private set up and over 800 beds in government hospitals. Operations of Covid positive pregnant women will be done in PC Sethi Hospital and MTH Hospital while Chacha Nehru Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic will have treatment facilities,” Manish Singh said.

Meanwhile, PC Sethi Hospital incharge Dr Hemant Dwivedi said, “Preparations for the third wave is on the last leg as soon we will get ventilators, monitors, beds etc from the government. We are working on the directions given by collector and speeding the work.”

We are becoming self dependent in oxygen supply: Collector

The District Collector claimed that the city is becoming self dependent in terms of oxygen supply as it has the capacity of about 65 metric tons of oxygen through plants in various hospitals and also can get 40 metric tons of oxygen through oxygen cylinders.

“Demand of oxygen on normal days is not more than 50 metric tons and we are increasing the availability to almost double,” he added. The official also announced to intensify vaccination drives and to also vaccinate those coming to Indore from other cities frequently for business or other works.

Chief minister to visit PC Sethi Hospital

According to officials, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come to city on July 3 and he can visit the PC Sethi Hospital also to inspect the preparations to tackle the third wave of the pandemic. Preparations are being done in the hospital for the same.