Indore: PC Sethi Hospital, Hukumchand Polyclinic to become Covid facilities if third wave hits city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The administration on Tuesday said it will convert Government PC Sethi Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic into dedicated facilities for Covid-19 in case third wave infects people.
District collector Manish Singh inspected facilities at both the hospitals on Tuesday and directed health officials to increase beds, oxygen line on every bed, set up oxygen plants and add necessary equipment for the same.
“We have started preparations for third wave of Covid in which we will start dedicated facilities for treatment of children and pregnant women. We are increasing number of beds in PC Sethi Hospital from 110 to 250 where children below 14 years of age and pregnant women will be treated. An oxygen plant will be set up in the hospital. We will also keep an alternative supply for cylinders,” Singh said.
He added that during second Covid wave, they had over 7,500 reserve beds for corona patients and now the number will increase to over 10,000 including over 2,000 beds for children and pregnant women.
“We have directed all the private hospitals to prepare beds for children and also to set up oxygen plants in hospitals having over 40 beds. Preparations in all hospitals are underway and we will have over 1,200 beds for children in private set up and over 800 beds in government hospitals. Operations of Covid positive pregnant women will be done in PC Sethi Hospital and MTH Hospital while Chacha Nehru Hospital and Hukumchand Polyclinic will have treatment facilities,” Manish Singh said.
Meanwhile, PC Sethi Hospital incharge Dr Hemant Dwivedi said, “Preparations for the third wave is on the last leg as soon we will get ventilators, monitors, beds etc from the government. We are working on the directions given by collector and speeding the work.”
We are becoming self dependent in oxygen supply: Collector
The District Collector claimed that the city is becoming self dependent in terms of oxygen supply as it has the capacity of about 65 metric tons of oxygen through plants in various hospitals and also can get 40 metric tons of oxygen through oxygen cylinders.
“Demand of oxygen on normal days is not more than 50 metric tons and we are increasing the availability to almost double,” he added. The official also announced to intensify vaccination drives and to also vaccinate those coming to Indore from other cities frequently for business or other works.
Chief minister to visit PC Sethi Hospital
According to officials, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will come to city on July 3 and he can visit the PC Sethi Hospital also to inspect the preparations to tackle the third wave of the pandemic. Preparations are being done in the hospital for the same.