Indore: Disparity is dangerous so urban and rural India need to grow together, says Amul MD Dr RS Sodhi

“Your future depends on the future of India. Our nation is just emerging from the 30-40 years of slowdown, but our biggest asset is 1.35 billion population, which will be around 1.65 billion by 2060. Today our GDP is 3 trillion dollar which is one-sixth of the world; but in another 10 years, it will be 6.5 trillion dollars. The biggest advantage is young manpower,” he said.

India will have 65 per cent of working population and will open a lot of opportunities for the people with management education.

He shared that consistency helped Amul become one of the leading companies in FMCG.

“Consistency in terms of business objectives; vision, passion and perseverance; consistency in communication with all the stakeholders and manpower and HR practices will help any business achieve success,” he said.

He advised the new batch participants to understand that there are no shortcuts for success. “Life isn’t a sprint. It is a marathon. Running faster in the first five years of your career does not assure success later. You need to decide now, what you are passionate about, what you want to achieve and how you want your future to be,” he concluded.