Indore: Disparity is dangerous so urban and rural India need to grow together, says Amul MD Dr RS Sodhi

Indore: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul) managing director Dr RS Sodhi said on Tuesday that the growth with disparity is dangerous for a country, so it is necessary to ensure that urban and rural India grow together.
“For management graduates, it’s important to find solutions to the disparities,” he said in a virtual programme organised for inauguration of four flagship programmes of IIM Indore.
The programmes included Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP 2021-23), Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGPHRM 2021-23), Integrated Programme in Management (Fourth Year) (IPM 2018-23) and Fellow Programme in Management (FPM Batch 2021). Sodhi was chief guest of the inaugural function.
In his address, Sodhi mentioned that the type of education the new batch will receive is like a “blessing in disguise” because the participants already know about the uncertainties in the businesses and circumstances amid the pandemic.
“Your future depends on the future of India. Our nation is just emerging from the 30-40 years of slowdown, but our biggest asset is 1.35 billion population, which will be around 1.65 billion by 2060. Today our GDP is 3 trillion dollar which is one-sixth of the world; but in another 10 years, it will be 6.5 trillion dollars. The biggest advantage is young manpower,” he said.
India will have 65 per cent of working population and will open a lot of opportunities for the people with management education.
He shared that consistency helped Amul become one of the leading companies in FMCG.
“Consistency in terms of business objectives; vision, passion and perseverance; consistency in communication with all the stakeholders and manpower and HR practices will help any business achieve success,” he said.
He advised the new batch participants to understand that there are no shortcuts for success. “Life isn’t a sprint. It is a marathon. Running faster in the first five years of your career does not assure success later. You need to decide now, what you are passionate about, what you want to achieve and how you want your future to be,” he concluded.
For Rai, PGP stands for Purpose, Grit and Passion
In his address, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai shared an entirely insightful and unique meaning for the PGP.
“The first P stands for ‘Purpose’, G stands for ‘Grit’ and the second P stands for ‘Passion’,” he said.
“The purpose constitutes of the vision and imagination. Vision gives you an idea about the sense of the direction that you need to take in your life. Each one of you needs to have a vision and define where and why are you headed in a particular direction, with a pinch of imagination—for a world you would like to live in and then, work for creating that world,” he added.
Speaking about the ‘G’ for Grit, he noted that hard work is necessary, but it is not sufficient. “Merely hard work won’t be enough; you need to also persevere. You may fail many times, but you become a failure only when you stop trying. Don’t give up,” he explained. Explaining the second ‘P’, he mentioned how ‘passion’ gives us integrity, the sense to do whatever we do is the right thing to do.
“The human mind needs to be controlled, to give a sense of direction to the thought process and the efforts; in turn, to find meaningfulness. Hence, bring in passion and compassion together to get a sense of direction aimed towards the larger good,” he concluded.
Summary of the new batch is as follows:
Programme Male Female Total
PGP 327 163 490
PGPHRM 11 5 16
FPM 13 6 19
IPM 4th Year 75 27 102
Total 426 201 627