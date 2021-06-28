Indore: Brahmin cop furious as he gets chicken instead of paneer wrap, Swiggy apologises for the mixup

Indore: In a major goof-up by online order company Faasos and Swiggy, a Brahmin constable received a ‘Chicken Wrap’ instead of his ‘Paneer Wrap’ order through an online food delivery application. The victim had ordered food to break his fast but the company’s mistake hurt his religious sentiments.
Furious with the goof-up, the victim lodged a complaint through a tweet over which Swiggy, the online food application, apologised for serving the wrong order.
According to information, constable Rahul Sharma, resident of Marimata, had ordered paneer wrap for breaking his fast on June 25.
“I ordered food from Faasos, the online food chain, through Swiggy on June 25. I received my order after a few minutes and after taking a bite, I felt the foul taste. After checking the food, I was shocked that it was a chicken wrap and not the paneer wrap which I ordered,” Sharma told the media.
He said that he called the restaurant which prepared the food and also posted a tweet regarding my ordeal while tagging Swiggy and Faasos.
“After I raised the issue, Swiggy apologised for the mistake and asked me to send the details to them. However, I didn’t get any reply after sending them details. The restaurant owner also apologised over phone for the same,” Rahul said.
He added that he will lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration Department in the matter and will also submit a complaint with the district administration over the same as his religious sentiments were hurt.
Meanwhile, an executive in Faasos, wishing anonymity, told the media that they are investigating the matter and claimed that this might be the mistake of the delivery boy.
