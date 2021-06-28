Indore: Brahmin cop furious as he gets chicken instead of paneer wrap, Swiggy apologises for the mixup

“I ordered food from Faasos, the online food chain, through Swiggy on June 25. I received my order after a few minutes and after taking a bite, I felt the foul taste. After checking the food, I was shocked that it was a chicken wrap and not the paneer wrap which I ordered,” Sharma told the media.

He said that he called the restaurant which prepared the food and also posted a tweet regarding my ordeal while tagging Swiggy and Faasos.

“After I raised the issue, Swiggy apologised for the mistake and asked me to send the details to them. However, I didn’t get any reply after sending them details. The restaurant owner also apologised over phone for the same,” Rahul said.

He added that he will lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration Department in the matter and will also submit a complaint with the district administration over the same as his religious sentiments were hurt.

Meanwhile, an executive in Faasos, wishing anonymity, told the media that they are investigating the matter and claimed that this might be the mistake of the delivery boy.