Indore: Parent Association felicitate schools charging a lower fee or wavering charges

Indore: In an attempt to cajole schools to understand their difficulties and waive off school fee for another year by about 50 percent, parent association in Indore have started recognising and felicitating schools charging lower fee or wavering charges.
In one such attempt, the parent association ‘Jagrut Palak Sangh’ presented a memento and felicitated Father Michael John of St Norbert School on Monday.
Association members Satish Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Vishal Premi and Prateek Tagad met with Fr John and thanked him. In response to the respect, Father also called it God's wish and assured to help the people as much as possible.
The battle to get fee waiver for this academic session has begun on a small scale with requests from parents to schools.
The parent association has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that private schools should not increase the fees and charge only tuition fees.
The parent association has written that this year also the government should issue orders to the schools to charge only the tuition fee.
Demands raised by Parent association
There is still a very little chance that offline schools will open for students studying in classes 1 to 8th. Even if it opens, it is not possible to operate the school with all the facilities, so the government should issue an order related to fees for this session as well. A fee committee has been formed to stop the fee hike, but its rules should be implemented, demanded the association.
In the last session, the government had ordered parents to pay only the tuition fee. At the same time, due to no clear orders being issued in this session, the school administration is charging tuition fee as well as annual charge, enrolment fee, computer fee and sports fee.
Further, parent association in their letter mentioned that online classes of private schools started on June 15, but the school management has removed children from the online class, whose parents have not deposited the fees.
