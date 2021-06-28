Indore: Parent Association felicitate schools charging a lower fee or wavering charges

Indore: In an attempt to cajole schools to understand their difficulties and waive off school fee for another year by about 50 percent, parent association in Indore have started recognising and felicitating schools charging lower fee or wavering charges.

In one such attempt, the parent association ‘Jagrut Palak Sangh’ presented a memento and felicitated Father Michael John of St Norbert School on Monday.

Association members Satish Sharma, Deepak Sharma, Vishal Premi and Prateek Tagad met with Fr John and thanked him. In response to the respect, Father also called it God's wish and assured to help the people as much as possible.

The battle to get fee waiver for this academic session has begun on a small scale with requests from parents to schools.

The parent association has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that private schools should not increase the fees and charge only tuition fees.

The parent association has written that this year also the government should issue orders to the schools to charge only the tuition fee.