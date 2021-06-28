Indore: Over 300 nurses take mass casual leave, stage demonstration

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second phase of their protest, nursing staff of hospitals associated to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College took a mass casual leave and staged demonstration at entrance of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday.

Besides pressing for their demands, they alleged that no one in government pays heed and therefore they had no other option but to go on an indefinite strike from June 30. However, the staff was seen divided in groups as one group didn’t support strike and continued to work.

Medical services in the hospitals were hit but the administration claimed that they had called nursing students and NHM staff due to which work went on as usual.

Nurses Association president Dharmendra Pathak said, “We are continuously protesting to press for our demands and we will continue till demands are not met.”