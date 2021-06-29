Bhopal: Women police stations to come up in all districts in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification to set up a women police station each in all districts of the state to curb crime against women and ensure speedy justice in such cases, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

While 10 districts of the state already have such police stations, now a gazette notification has been issued to start the facility in the remaining 42 districts, the minister told reporters.

With this, all the 52 districts will have a women police station each and 1,470 personnel have been designated for these police stations, he said. The move will help in checking crime against women and will also ensure that they get speedy justice, Mishra added.