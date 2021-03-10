All women team runs NHPC’s Chamera-II Power Station (300 MW) to showcase woman power on International Women's Day

In an outstanding and unique display of woman power, NHPC Limited deputed an all-women team led by Manisha Shrivastava, General Manager (Electrical) to operate its 300 MW Chamera-II Power Station located in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh on occasion of International Women's Day on 8th March 2021. The all women’s team generated 0.5 million units of electricity in one and half hours during the morning peaking hours. The team also operated the power station for one and half hours in the evening peaking hours. NHPC also deputed Savitri Srivastav, Executive Director (IT&C) to head its Regional Office at Chandigarh on International Women's Day.

A special interactive session between A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC and all NHPC women employees was also held via video conference at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on the occasion. N.K. Jain, Director (Personnel), Y.K. Chaubey, Director (Technical), R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), Biswajit Basu, Director (Projects), A.K. Srivastava, CVO and other senior officers and employees also participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, A.K. Singh, CMD, NHPC extended his wishes on occasion of International Women's Day to all NHPC women employees and said, “NHPC is very proud of its lady engineers and all other women employees for their hard-work, professionalism and complete dedication to the company.” He further said, “NHPC’s women employees are working across all our remotely located power stations, projects and regional offices. NHPC specially commends them for their rich contribution towards development of power sector in the country and standing shoulder to shoulder alongwith their male counterparts.”