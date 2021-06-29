Indore: Negligence in power supply, Madhya Pradesh energy minister orders suspension of four engineers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Annoyed over negligence in maintenance and power supply from Mangalia grid, state energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar here on Monday night ordered for suspension of four engineers.

However, the orders were not issued till Tuesday noon by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company (west discom), which supplies electricity in Indore and Ujjain division.

For past few days, residents of the city have been witnessing power outage. The minister had received information about residents’ complaints against frequent power cuts.

The minister was on a personal visit to city on Monday night. During his visit, the minister paid surprise visit at Mangalia power grid at 11 pm. He was displeased over power distribution and maintenance work at Mangalia grid.

He immediately issued verbal order for suspension of divisional engineer (North Division) Manendra Kumar Garg, assistant engineer (maintenance) Pradeep Dangi, Mangalia distribution centre incharge Ashok Thakur and Mahalaxmi Zone incharge assistant engineer Tarun Chawla.

Since morning on Tuesday, there was lot of commotion at west discom headquarters at Pologround in the city.