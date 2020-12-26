Pune: Peth areas to face power cut over weekend

Centrally located areas in Peths of Pune will have to face power cut for few hours from Saturday morning, reported Pune Mirror.
The power supply will be cut due to the maintenance work at the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) 132 KV High-Pressure Substation in Rasta Peth.
The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MahaTransCo) has informed that power supply will be disrupted from December 26 (8 am) to December 27 (8 pm). However, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has made the alternate arrangements, wherein power will be supplied form the adjoining substations.
List of areas which will be affected:
Kasba Peth, Somwar Peth, Mangalwar Peth, Raviwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Rastapeth, Bhavani Peth, Nana Peth, Old Modi Khana, some areas in Camp, Gultekdi, Ganjpeth, Salisbury Park, Ghorpade Peth, Dias Plot, Lohianagar, Hyde Park, Maharshinagar, Mukundnagar, under MSEDCL’s Rastapeth, Padmavati and Parvati division.
Although alternate arrangements have been made by the MSEDCL, it has stated that the possibility of power cut for 2 hours cannot be denied. Thus, if there is a technical problem in the power supply in the alternative system, the load shedding will be done in a circular manner.
