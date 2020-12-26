Pune: Peth areas to face power cut over weekend

Centrally located areas in Peths of Pune will have to face power cut for few hours from Saturday morning, reported Pune Mirror.

The power supply will be cut due to the maintenance work at the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) 132 KV High-Pressure Substation in Rasta Peth.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MahaTransCo) has informed that power supply will be disrupted from December 26 (8 am) to December 27 (8 pm). However, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has made the alternate arrangements, wherein power will be supplied form the adjoining substations.