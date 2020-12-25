Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 311, five fatalities recorded on Dec 25

Pune reported 311 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,77,358 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,597 with five new fatalities.

A total of 387 patients are critical in the city. The number of active cases are 4,481 of which 226 are on ventilator support and 161 are admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU).

1,862 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total count to 8,99,005.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,431 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 19,13,382, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 49,129 with 71 new fatalities.

With 1,427 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered patients increased to 18,06,298.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 94.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the official said.

The positivity rate -- proportion of positive cases in the samples tested so far -- is 15.43 per cent.

Currently 4,77,528 people are in home quarantine and 3,695 people are in institutional quarantine across the state. The number of active cases is 56,823.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases -19,13,382, New cases-3,431, Total deaths- 49,129, Total recoveries-18,06,298, Active cases-56,823 number of tests conducted-1,24,01,637.