Aaditya Thackeray reminds everyone of 'masks, clean hands, safe distance' even as Dharavi reports zero cases

Even as Mumbai's Dharavi did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours for the first time since April 1, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday evening reminded everyone to wear masks, clean their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray congratulated the doctors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government for the success in Dharavi and said that the work must not stop.

"Zero cases reported in Dharavi today. To all the citizens, Govt of Maharashtra and @mybmc teams, Doctors & @MumbaiPolice and public elected representatives, let’s keep this going. Masks. Clean Hands. Safe Distance.@DighavkarKiran a special mention for Dharavi," the Worli MLA tweeted.