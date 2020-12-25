Aaditya Thackeray reminds everyone of 'masks, clean hands, safe distance' even as Dharavi reports zero cases

Even as Mumbai's Dharavi did not report a single COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours for the first time since April 1, Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday evening reminded everyone to wear masks, clean their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray congratulated the doctors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government for the success in Dharavi and said that the work must not stop.
"Zero cases reported in Dharavi today. To all the citizens, Govt of Maharashtra and @mybmc teams, Doctors & @MumbaiPolice and public elected representatives, let’s keep this going. Masks. Clean Hands. Safe Distance.@DighavkarKiran a special mention for Dharavi," the Worli MLA tweeted.
Meanwhile, the caseload of Dharavi now stands at 3,788, though the number of active cases is 12, eight of them in home isolation and four in a COVID care centre, the civic official said.
So far, 3,464 people have recovered in Dharavi, where 6.5 lakh people are crammed into shanty colonies spread over 2.5 square kilometres.
Besides, Maharashtra reported 3,431 new COVID-19 cases, while 1,427 patients were discharged on Friday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted.
"Today, newly 3431 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 1427 patients have been cured today. Totally 1806298 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 56823. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.4%," Tope tweeted.
