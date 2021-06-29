Good news for Indore: With Covid, relief from black fungus too as 1 patient admitted on Tuesday, no death reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With positivity rate of Covid-19 having dropped below 0.5 per cent in the city, people heaved a sigh of relief as the cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, too decreased swiftly.

Only one new patient of mucormycosis was admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Tuesday, which was lowest in last days. In May, about 25 black fungus cases were reported daily. Similarly, one patient was admitted to hospital on Sunday and four patients were admitted to hospital on Saturday.

The total number of patients admitted to hospital also decreased to 165, which had increased to over 600 in May.

“About 165 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Out of these patients, 1 patient is still suffering from Covid-19 while 151 were those admitted post-Covid,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they are administering amphotericin-B injections to the patients with severity while a posaconazole tablet is given to those having mild to moderate infection.