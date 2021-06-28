Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur firm begins to make jabs for treating black fungus

BHOPAL: The manufacture of Amphoforeba-B injections used to treat black fungus has begun in Jabalpur. Chief Minister Shjivraj Singh Chouhan launched the vials made by Cure Life Sciences Company at a virtual function on Monday.

At the time of launching the jabs, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government would introduce a policy on pharmacy to encourage firms to make medicines for such diseases as cancer and black fungus. The stateís priority will be to make medicines of international standards at cheaper rates, he said.

Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang was also present at the function.

The government is mulling over making a policy to provide financial help to those poor families whose members are suffering from cancer and lung, kidney and liver-related diseases.

Chouhan said that manufacturing of injections to treat black fungus was a step towards Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Rewa Cure Sciences Company associated with the grassroots was the only firm that made anti-cancer injections in the state, Chouhan added. The company, which was producing nanotechnology-based injections, and had got a certificate from the European GMP and WHO was a pride for the state, he said.

Commissioner of Jabalpur B Chandrashekhar and other officials were present at the virtual function.