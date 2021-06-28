Bhopal: BJP, Congress call number of each other's followers fake on social media

BHOPAL: The BJP and the Congress have locked horns on social media over the number of their followers.

BJPís state unit secretary Rahul Kothari and head of the partyís IT Cell Shivraj Singh Dabi have alleged that the 48% of the number followers shown by the Congress is bogus.

In reply to the BJPís allegation, the Congress said the number of followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh shown by the BJP are false.

The BJP said that the most of the Congress followers never tweeted. Thousands of accounts have hardly any followers. The Congress has, however, claimed that the number of its followers had increased to 600,000 in 15 months. The BJP said the number of followers of the President of the USA had not increased as much as the Congress claimed to have in 15 months. The BJP said that it had detected the fake number of members with the help of a device.

The debate started after both the parties had claimed that each had more than 200,000 followers.