Bhopal: Literary works in Marathi, Sindhi, Bhojpuri and Urdu languages should be rendered into Hindi

BHOPAL: Minister for Culture and Tourism Usha Thakur has said that literary works in Marathi, Sindhi, Bhojpuri and Urdu languages should be rendered into Hindi.

She made the statement at a meeting to review the activities of Marathi, Sindhi, Bhojpuri Sahitya and Urdu Academies at Mantralaya on Monday.

Discussing the activities of Marathi Sahitya Akademi, the Minister Thakur directed the officials that a state-level programme should be organised on August 18 at the Samadhi of Bajirao Peshwa at Ravarkhedi located in Khargone.

Thakur reviewed the activities of Urdu Academy and said that programmes should be organised on the literary contribution of great revolutionary Ramprasad Bismil, so that the youth of the country could be inspired by his nationalist ideas.

Thakur said that programmes based on songs and bhajan related to Chhath can be organised in Mhow. She said that 'Vijay Utsav' based on the contribution of Veer Kunwar Singh and 'Nirgun Samaroh' based on Nirgun Bhakti should be organised.

Director, Culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director Marathi Sahitya Academy Uday Paranjpe, Director Sindhi Sahitya Academy Rajesh Kumar Wadhwani, Director Bhojpuri Sahitya Academy Dr. P.K. Jha, and Director Urdu Academy Dr. Nusrat Mehdi along with concerned departmental officers were present.