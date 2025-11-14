Bhopal News: BMC Commissioner Reviews 1st Model Of Bio-Briquettes Plant |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain on Friday reviewed the first model for a proposed bio-briquette plant at BMC office. The concept presentation, prepared by an Indore-based company, detailed how the plant will convert the city’s green waste into eco-friendly fuel briquettes.

Under the PPP model, the BMC plans to establish a horticulture-waste-processing plant with an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore with a daily capacity of 10 tons.

About one acre of land is being identified for the project. Officials estimate the initiative will generate employment for nearly 2,000 people. To study the technology and its operations in detail, a team of corporation officers will visit Chandigarh, where a similar plant is already running successfully.

According to BMC, the city produces nearly six tons of green waste every day mainly dry leaves, branches, and other organic material. Currently, about Rs 83,000 is spent daily on its disposal.

Once operational, the briquette plant will bring this cost down to roughly Rs 25,000 per day. Moreover, the sale of bio-briquettes is expected to generate more than Rs 5 lakh as additional monthly revenue for the corporation.