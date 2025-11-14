 MP News: Madhya Pradesh Fire & Emergency Bill Proposes Fire Tax, Penalties For Non-Compliance
Urban Development and Housing Department has drafted the Madhya Pradesh Fire and Emergency Bill, aimed at creating a unified, modern and efficient fire and emergency services framework across the state. Officials said efforts are on to have the bill tabled in upcoming winter session of the assembly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Department has drafted the Madhya Pradesh Fire and Emergency Bill, aimed at creating a unified, modern and efficient fire and emergency services framework across the state.

Officials said efforts are on to have the bill tabled in upcoming winter session of the assembly.

The bill includes provisions for penalties in case of non-compliance, encourages technological upgrades and ensures sustainable financing through levies and dedicated funds.

It also proposes establishing a fire and emergency training institute and allows individuals or associations to donate equipment, machines, or funds to Madhya Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services. Mapping of water bodies is another key provision.

Offences & penalties

Under offences and penalties, violations of water supply provisions can attract imprisonment up to six months, a fine of Rs 50,000, or both, and Rs 3,000 per day for continuing offences. Other duty violations may lead to imprisonment of up to three months, a fine not exceeding three months salary, or both.

Willfully obstructing firefighting or rescue operations can result in three months imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both. The bill also proposes constituting a Fire Prevention and Life Safety Fund.

Levy of fire tax

Fire tax may be levied on lands and buildings in areas where the act is enforced, as a surcharge on property tax at rates determined by government. Buildings vested in or under control of government or public authorities owned by the state are exempt.

Training & safety norms

State government will provide training and capacity-building for Fire and Emergency Services under local bodies, industrial undertakings, and state services through any government agency, with prescribed charges.

Owners of multi-storied buildings over 15 meters high and special buildings educational, institutional, assembly, business, mercantile, industrial, storage, and hazardous buildings under National Building Code 2016 must obtain fire safety certificates.

Such buildings must be equipped with automatic sprinkler systems, fire alarms, and fire extinguishers. The bill also provides for appointment of a Director of Fire and Emergency Services.

