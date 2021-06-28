Bhopal: Inoculation held at 22 centres in state capital due to vaccine shortage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The inoculation was held at 22 vaccination centres (sessions sites) in state capital on Monday due to shortage of vaccines. Only Covaxin is being administered in state capital.

At state level, only 26 districts went for inoculation under mega vaccination campaign, which will end on June 30. State government has to achieve 50 lakh vaccination till June 30.

The vaccination centre where inoculation was held in Bhopal include forest department guest house (Char Imli),Police Family Welfare Centre (PHQ), 25th Battalion (Bhadbhada), MPT (Lake View, Shymla Hills), Kopal Higher Secondary (Nehru Nagar), Vidya Vihar School (Professor Colony), Government Higher Secondary (Nishatpura), Gram Panchayat Hall (Eitkhedi), Government Higher Secondary School (Misrod), Mansarover School (Bima Kunj), St Joseph School (6 number bus stop), Seva Sadan (Bairagarh), CRPF Mess(Bairagarh), Navin Girls School (Tulsi Nagar), Sanjivani (Banganga), Govt Higher Secondary School, Nayapura (Lalghati), Central Library, AIIMS, Saraswati Shishu Mandir (Ashoka Garden), MGM (BHEL) and Green Valley School (Kolar).