 Indore: Nearly 200 People Of Madari Community Convert Back To 'Sanatan Dharma' In MP's Dewas
About four generations ago, the ancestors of these people converted to another religion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 190 people from 35 families of Madari community have returned back to their roots and embraced Sanatan Dharma in the presence of Sant Samaj in Nemawar in Dewas District on Monday. Saint Ramswaroop Das Shastri of Nemawar and Saint Anandgiri Maharaj of Ratlam were present on this occasion.

As per Nai Dunia reports, the ancestors of these people converted to another religion almost four generations ago. They would worship Chamunda mata and followed separate rituals. They are presently living in Jamner village near Nemawar.

The process was completed on Monday morning in the company of saints on the banks of Narmada in Nemawar. Everyone looked happy on returning to the original religion.

The Eternal Values Are Flowing In Blood

Ramsingh (formerly Mohammad Shah), while sharing his experience on embracing Hinduisim said, "Even though our forefathers had changed the religion due to some circumstances, the eternal values are flowing in our blood. Today, we are very happy to return to our original religion."

Saint Anandgiri Maharaj said that all these people are originally residents of Amba village in Ratlam district. Their forefathers had converted to religion about four generations ago. When he had come in contact with us four years back, he had talked about returning to his original religion. Since then the process has been going on. On Monday, they duly returned to their religion.

