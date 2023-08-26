Indore: MGM Medical College Implements Two-Year Roster System For HoDs

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of the Medical Education Department to implement the new system of a two-year roster for the HoDs, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has replaced the HoDs of eight departments with other professors who were second in the list of seniority.

The college issued the orders for the same on Thursday replacing the HoDs of pathology, microbiology, general medicine, psychiatry, anaesthesia, ophthalmology, gynaecology, and general surgery.

The newly appointed HoDs will remain on the post exactly for two years and will be replaced with another professor for two years on the basis of seniority and rotation.

The Medical Education Department had issued orders for the same after the case of suicide by a junior doctor in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal which also led to a strike by the junior doctors across the state.

As per the department’s orders, HODs will be changed every two years in all the departments of all the government medical colleges of the state, which means that now the tenure of HoD will be only two years on rotation while non-medical person will not be appointed as per the new rules.

“We have released the orders on the basis of seniority and replaced the HoDs in eight departments. Orders have been released on the basis of the departments’ order,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Read Also Indore: 55 Classes Of 55 Government School Turned Into Smart Classes

HoDs replaced

Department Current HoD New HoD

Pathology Dr Ashok Panchonia Dr Meena Mittal

Microbiology Dr Anita Mutha Dr Shashi Gandhi

General Medicine Dr VP Pandey Dr Dharmendra Jhawar

Psychiatry Dr VS Pal Dr Pali Rastogi

Anesthesia Dr KK Arora Dr Manish Banjare

Ophthalmology Dr Vijay Bhaisare Dr Preeti Rawat

Gynecology Dr Nilesh Dalal Dr Sumitra Yadav

General Surgery Dr Arvind Ghanghoria Dr Manish Kaushal