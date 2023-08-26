 Indore: MoHFW Team Evaluates PC Sethi Hospital For ‘Muskan’
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare visited the Government PC Sethi Hospital on Friday for inspecting facilities under the Muskan programme.

The team led by Dr Abdul Rahman and Dr Sini Varghese evaluated the facilities provided to the children in the hospital. Gynaecologist Dr Jyoti Simlot said that the Muskan programme was launched two years ago. “Under the programme, the focus is solely on children and it aims to reduce infant mortality rate.

Two departments of the hospital, i.e. paediatric OPD and SNCU were inspected by the team,” she said.

Dr Simlot also added that various initiatives have been taken to meet the parameters of the programme including starting a separate help desk for children while a facility is being put in place to provide medicines to patients in their wards/beds.

“If we get more than 90 per cent marks in it, we will get a platinum badge. If this happens, both the departments will get Rs 2 lakh annually for three years for the development and maintenance of the department,” she added.

article-image

