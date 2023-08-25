Bhopal: Cabinet Expansion Today, Three Ministers To Take Oath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much awaited cabinet expansion will take place on Saturday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called on Governor Mangubhai C Patel on late Friday night and sought time for oath taking ceremony.

According to sources, Rajendra Shukla and Gaurishankar Bisen may be administered oath as cabinet ministers and Rahul Lodhi as minister of state. The cabinet expansion delayed because of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s two-day trip to Jabalpur.

After Chouhan’s return from Jabalpur and subsequent discussions, the party leaders decided to expand cabinet on Saturday. Governor Mangu Bhai Patel is going to Gwalior at noon on Saturday.

Shukla, Bisen and Lodhi have been staying in Bhopal for the past two days. Their supporters have gathered at their residences. Many people from Rewa and Balaghat have been staying in Bhopal waiting for the oath-taking ceremony. All the three leaders said they were told to stay in Bhopal.

