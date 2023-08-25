Bhopal: Class 11 Student Molested By Mother's Acquaintance | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl studying in Class 11 at a private school in Bhopal was allegedly molested by the acquaintance of her mother on Wednesday, the police said.

The police added that a complaint had been registered in this regard on Friday, after which a probe has been launched.

The accused is on the run, they said. Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said 16-year-old girl had been to the school along with her mother to attend parents-teachers meeting.

While the mother-daughter duo was on its way back home, they met Nilay Singh who was known to girl’s mother. Nilay Singh sat on driver’s seat of the duo’s car and drove towards a resort in Kerwa on the pretext of having lunch with them.

No sooner did the duo reach Kerwa, Singh began molesting the minor girl. She and her mother resisted the act. The survivor girl’s mother screamed to alert other people, after which Singh fled from the spot.

On Friday, the mother-daughter duo approached the police, who have lodged a case against Singh and have launched a manhunt to nab him.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)