MP: Modern Technology Necessary To Acquire Knowledge, Say Educationists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A webinar on “Adhyaan-AdhyapaanmeinAdhunik Technique Ka Prayog (Use of technology in studying and teaching) was organized at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Degree College on Thursday.

The state government organised the one-day event. Additional director of the higher education department Mathura Prasad was the chief guest at the function.

It was held under the aegis of principal of the college Chandralekha Sankhla.

Main speakers at the Webinar were assistant professor of commerce department in Delhi University, Abihshek Kumar Singh and assistant professor of police science government degree college at Madhav Puram in Meerut, Munesh Kumar.

Abhishek Kumar said the traditional education system can be done away with and innovation skills can be developed only with the help of technology.

With the help of technology, placement cells and innovative centres are being set up, he said. Similarly, Munesh Kumar Singh said people have to acquire new knowledge on the demand of the society and adopt the New Education Policy.

