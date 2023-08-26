Indore: 55 Classes Of 55 Government School Turned Into Smart Classes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of government schools too will now be able to study through smart classes. Fifty-five classes of 55 government schools have been turned into smart classes with the fund received from Infosys, Spandana and SGS and an organisation ‘Yuva Unstoppable’ under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Collector Ilayaraja T inaugurated the smart classes by cutting a ribbon at a government school located at Bakshi Bagh on Friday. The Smart Classroom initiative aims to provide state-of-the-art technology and interactive learning experience to the students so that their educational journey can be made more productive.

The smart class is equipped with modern technology, interactive displays and digital learning resources. These smart classrooms are designed to create an intensive and engaging learning environment for the students. Rs 2.50 lakh are spent on each smart classroom.

Read Also Bhopal: Raj Bhasha Implementation Committee Meet Held

In this way, an amount of more than Rs. 1.37 crore has been spent for 55 smart classes. Rishi Kumar, director of 'Yuva Unstoppable', spoke about the project. He said that this smart class has been created to make the vision of Digital India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Late Abdul Kalam a reality.

‘Through the implementation of these smart classrooms, Yuva Unstoppable envisions a future where technology will enable learning, foster creativity, logical thinking and curiosity in students.

With this, students will be better prepared to move forward in a rapidly evolving digital world,’ said Kumar. The girl students of Government Urdu Girls Higher Secondary School, Bakshi Bagh expressed gratitude towards the collector and Yuva Unstoppable for this gift.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)