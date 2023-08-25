Bhopal: Raj Bhasha Implementation Committee Meet Held | fpnew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Bank Nagar Raj Bhasha implementation committee was held under chairmanship of Tarsem Singh Zira, Zonal Head, Central Bank of India, Bhopal.

Harish Singh Chauhan of department of Official Language, Ministry of Home affairs, offered guidance to officials of banks, financial institutes, insurance sectors on implementation of Raj Bhasha.

RBI, DGM, Jayaprada Naik, NABARD CGM Sunil Kumar, LIC zonal manager Baghrai Majhi gave details of programmes being implemented to promote Raj Bhasha.

Banks, financial institutes, insurance sectors were felicitated for outstanding job done in the field for 2022-23. In bank category, Bank of India was given first prize,Union Bank of Indiawas given second prize while third price was given to Bank of Baroda.

Consolation prize was given to Punjab &S indh Bank and UCO Bank. LIC central zone was given first prize while New India Insurance was given second prize in insurance companies segment. Besides, 41 bank officials were also felicitated for their commendable job to promote Hindi Raj Bhasha.

