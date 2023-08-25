 MP: NSUI Activists Plan To Show Black Flags At CM's Road Show In Jabalpur, Detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: NSUI Activists Plan To Show Black Flags At CM's Road Show In Jabalpur, Detained

MP: NSUI Activists Plan To Show Black Flags At CM's Road Show In Jabalpur, Detained

The members of NSUI were ready to protest showing the black flags regarding the unemployment and demands related to other students.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have detained activists of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) ahead of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's roadshow in Jabalpur on Friday. The members of NSUI decided to show black flags at the CM's roadshow to mark their protest against rising unemployment and demands related to other student issues. The Jabalpur district administration detained them before they could start the protest.

Read Also
MP: BJP Is On 'Jan Sauda Yatra', Says Nath Reiterating '50% Commission' Charges Against State Govt
article-image

Chouhan is holding a road show in two crucial assembly constituencies of the Jabalpur district which the BJP had lost to opposition Congress in the 2018 elections.

In Katangi, Chouhan will address the Ladli Behna Sammelan and then inaugurate development works worth Rs 548.88 crore.

BJP state president VD Sharma and in-charge minister Gopal Bhargava is also accompanying the CM.

Read Also
Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Govt Employees Across MP On Mass Leave Today, Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme...
article-image

BJP focusing on lost seats

Notably, the BJP had lost both constituencies to Congress in the 2018 elections where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to hold roadshows today. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won three out of four seats in Jabalpur city. The Congress had won the North Central, West and East assemblies, while BJP got only the Cantt seat. In such a situation, the CM has now started focusing on the lost seats.\

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Shivraj To Inaugurate Metro Train Model At Smart City Park Tomorrow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Lokayukta Police Collect Documents In 'Misuse Of Position' Case Against Retired IAS Officer Ved...

MP: Lokayukta Police Collect Documents In 'Misuse Of Position' Case Against Retired IAS Officer Ved...

MP: NSUI Activists Plan To Show Black Flags At CM's Road Show In Jabalpur, Detained

MP: NSUI Activists Plan To Show Black Flags At CM's Road Show In Jabalpur, Detained

Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Govt Employees Across MP On Mass Leave Today, Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme...

Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Govt Employees Across MP On Mass Leave Today, Demand To Restore Old Pension Scheme...

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Speeding Bus Crushes 3 Bike-Borne Youths To Death In Katni

MP: Tribal Man Detained By Police Found Dead At Home In Raisen

MP: Tribal Man Detained By Police Found Dead At Home In Raisen