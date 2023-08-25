MP: BJP Is On 'Jan Sauda Yatra', Says Nath Reiterating '50% Commission' Charges Against State Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath termed BJP's 'Jan Darshan Yatra' as 'Jan Sauda Yatra'. Nath was addressing a huge public meeting organised in Ambah tehsil of Morena district. He is on a 4-day tour of Chambal.

Reiterating "50% commission charges" on ruling BJP government, Nath said that," Every person in Madhya Pradesh is either a victim of corruption or a witness to it."

Regarding making Pandhurna a district, Kamal Nath has said that CM Shivraj has been making this announcement for 10 years , and during every election people of Pandhurna and Chhindwara reject him. "The people of the state and Chhindwara are well aware of the reality of CM's words and promises," he said.

Mounting a strong attack on BJP, Nath said, "I feel sad after coming to Morena as many big leaders are being neglected here. Today the Bharatiya Janata Party is taking not out a Jan Darshan Yatra, but a Jan-Sauda Yatra."

He further accused Shivraj of making false promises of generating 1 lakh jobs. " I say that first fill the vacant posts in the government."