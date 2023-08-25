MP Elections 2023: CM Chouhan To Hold Roadshow In Congress-Ruled Jabalpur Constituencies, Inaugurate Devpt Works Worth ₹548 Cr

Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, today, will hold a road show in two crucial assembly constituencies of the Jabalpur district which BJP lost to Congress in 2018 elections.

After reaching the temporary helipad built at village Gubra near Katangi by helicopter from Bhopal, Chouhan will attend a local program at Katangi and then leave from Gubra at 1.25 pm to reach the helipad at Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, at 1.45 pm.

In Katangi, Chouhan will address the Ladli Behna Sammelan and then inaugurate development works worth Rs 548.88 crore.

Chouhan will hold road shows and meetings in the East and North Central Assembly. BJP state president VD Sharma and in-charge minister Gopal Bhargava will also be accompanying the CM. After coming to Jabalpur city from Katangi on Friday, August 25, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will offer prayers at Sheetlamata temple at 2 pm. After this, the CM will participate in the Jandarshan Yatra.

CM's roadshow route

CM's road-show will start from Sheetlamata and will go to Ghampur Chowk, Belbagh, Bhartipur, Badi Omati, Naya Mohalla, Malviya Chowk and then Gol Bazar. After the Jandarshan Yatra, Chouhan will address a meeting at Gol Bazar. CM will also inaugurate the Su-Raj Colony scheme from this meeting under which, there will be regularization of 2800 colonies across the state.

BJP focusing on lost seats

Notably, the BJP had lost both constituencies to Congress in the 2018 elections where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to hold roadshows today. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won three out of four seats in Jabalpur city. The Congress had won the North Central, West and East assemblies, while BJP got only the Cantt seat. In such a situation, the CM has now started focusing on the lost seats.

BJP has declared candidates for two assembly seats in Jabalpur in the first list. While Neeraj Singh has been given ticket from Bargi assembly, Anchal Sonkar will represent the party from East.

