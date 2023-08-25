MP: Woman Brutally Thrashed In Village Linked To Chhatarpur For Not Covering Her Head With A Veil | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old married woman was brutally thrashed by a man residing in her colony in the Sarsed village of Chhatarpur, for the simple reason that she failed to cover her head with a veil as the man was passing by, the police said.

The police added that they are probing the case currently, after which the accused shall be arrested. According to the police, the woman who was brutally thrashed has been identified as Manju Shrivas (36).

On Thursday morning, she was cleaning the area outside her house by means of a broom. During this, a man who used to reside at close quarters to her house, named Ram Sahay Ahirwar passed from there.

He noticed that Shrivas did not cover her head with a veil even after noticing him, over which he turned furious and attacked Shrivas’ head with a stick.

Shrivas sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the primary health centre in Harpalpur, where she was given primary treatment.

The police were informed, who have registered a case against Ahirwar under the Sections 323, 294 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the case is being probed currently.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)