Bhopal: Cyber Crook Dupes Retired BHEL Official Of Rs 1.5 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudster duped a retired BHEL official of Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of providing him a job in a multi-national company and even demanded Rs 2 lakh from him to return the amount he had previously paid.

The retired official has lodged a complaint with the cyber cell. Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Shrukirti Somwanshi said that the complainant Abhijeet Sinha (65), who was posted as the Assistant general manager (AGM) at BHEL Bhopal, was duped of Rs 1.5 crore in October 2022.

Post retirement, Sinha, a resident of Minal Residency, had been looking for jobs online. On October 29, 2022, Sinha received a call from an unknown number, and the caller identified himself as the HR manager of a multinational company.

He offered Sinha a job and demanded money from him in the name of processing fees, registration and other charges. Sinha agreed and paid till June 2023, he had almost paid Rs 1.5 crores to the ‘HR Manager’.

Despite making the desired payments when nothing worked out, Sinha asked the man to return the amount but the latter instead asked him to pay him Rs 2 lakh more only then he would return Rs 1.5 crore he had previously received.

Sinha, realizing that he had been duped, approached police in Kolkata (the state from where he hails) and lodged a complaint. After the Kolkata police transferred the case to Ayodhya Nagar police station, a probe was launched.

The cyber crime cell has now taken cognizance of the case. DCP Somwanshi said that the accused have been identified and shall be apprehended soon.

