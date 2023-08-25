 Bhopal: Roshni, Neeraj Join Congress In Kamal Nath’s Presence
From Shivpuri district, former district panchayat president Jitendra Jain Gotu joined Congress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Bhopal: Roshni, Neeraj Join Congress In Kamal Nath’s Presence | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections, several BJP leaders from Sagar, Niwari, Datia, Satna and Shivpuri joined Congress at PCC office here on Thursday. BJP leaders joined Congress along with their supporters here on Thursday.

Former janpad panchayat president of Rahatgarh Neeraj Sharma and Niwari district panchayat member Roshni Yadav joined the Congress along with their supporters in presence of party state president Kamal Nath.

Sharma may get a ticket from Surkhi constituency, while the Congress may field Roshni yadav, the granddaughter-in-law of former governor Ramnaresh Yadav, from Niwari. From Shivpuri district, former district panchayat president Jitendra Jain Gotu joined Congress.

He is brother of a former BJP MLA. Raju Dangi, former district president of Datia BJP Yuva Morcha, joined the party. After giving membership of Congress, the former CM Nath said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have made up their mind to uproot the 18 years of ‘misrule’ of BJP government.

The massive gathering at the PCC is proof of the fact, he added . Earlier, former BJP MLA from Regaon, Jugal Kishore Bagri's son Devraj Bagri and daughter-in-law Vandana Bagri had shifted their loyalties to Congress.  

article-image
