MP: Delay In Disbursement Of Insurance Claims, Agitated Farmers Threaten To Boycott Assembly Polls | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers under the banner of Progressive Farmers Organisation staged a demonstration here at Collectorate against the delay and irregularities in the disbursement of insurance claims for the crops damaged by natural calamities.

Addressing the protestors, farmer leader Sunil Mahajan lashed out at the local administration and the State government for their failure in protecting the farmers and sought timely release of insurance claims for their damaged crops.

He also alleged that the farmers were suffering huge losses due to the denial of the minimum support price for various crops. The agitation will be intensified if their demands were not fulfilled by the government at the earliest, he added.

The farmers also threatened to boycott upcoming Assembly elections if their voices were not heard in timely manner. Patron Shivkumar Singh Kushwaha said that banana producing farmers across the district have reached the Collectorate seeking release of insurance claims for their damaged crops.

The unprecedented climate change in the region (in the past) left thousands of farmers anxious and in distress. However, the compensation given by revenue department has been insufficient to recover the losses. The market fee on banana crop should be reduced to 0.25 per cent from one per cent.