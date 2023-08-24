 WATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

WATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

Chaat seller Ashok Kumar Prajapati, who runs his street food busiiness near Dwarkadhish temple in Gwalior, congratulated the scientists of the country for this historic achievement.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
MP: Gwalior Chaat seller Offers Free 'Tikki' In Celebration Of Chandrayaan-3's Successful Lunar Landing |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the entire country celebrated the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening, a chaat vendor in Gwalior expressed his joy in a unique way. Going by the proverb, happiness multiplies only by dividing it, this vendor offered free pani-puris (tikkis as fondly referred in Bundelkhand, Chambal areas) to whoever came to his stall. And in no time, a huge crowd was seen at the stall as people, filled with enthusiasm, decided to become a part of the celebration by enjoying the mout- watering delicacy for free. 

Chaat seller Ashok Kumar Prajapati, who runs his street food busiiness near Dwarkadhish temple in Gwalior, congratulated the scientists of the country for this historic achievement. 

Read Also
MP: After Vande Bharat, Miscreants Pelt Stones At Shatabdi Express Near Gwalior, Train Window...
article-image

He said, “My heart is very happy today and that is why I have decided to feed people free pani puri in celebration.”

'We have reached the moon'

When asked about what he would like to say to PM Narendra Modi, Ashok Kumar said, “I am not associated with any individual party, but there are not enough praises to describe the achievements made by the scientists of the country today. I am very happy that today we have reached the moon.”

Notably, Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday at 6:04 pm, making it the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to do so on the south pole.

Read Also
In MP's Maheshwar, BJP Workers Open Front Against Party Candidate Rajkumar Meo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma Reaches Nagpur For Statement Into Sana Khan Murder Case

MP: Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma Reaches Nagpur For Statement Into Sana Khan Murder Case

WATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

WATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

MP: Roof Of Operation Theatre Falls On Nurse Preparing For Surgery In Raisen Govt Hospital

MP: Roof Of Operation Theatre Falls On Nurse Preparing For Surgery In Raisen Govt Hospital

MP: After Vande Bharat, Miscreants Pelt Stones At Shatabdi Express Near Gwalior, Train Window...

MP: After Vande Bharat, Miscreants Pelt Stones At Shatabdi Express Near Gwalior, Train Window...

Bhopal: ‘Tukke Pe Tukka’ Staged At LBT

Bhopal: ‘Tukke Pe Tukka’ Staged At LBT