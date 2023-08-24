WATCH: Chaat Vendor In Madhya Pradesh Offers Free Pani-Puri To Celebrate Chandrayaan-3 Success

MP: Gwalior Chaat seller Offers Free 'Tikki' In Celebration Of Chandrayaan-3's Successful Lunar Landing |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the entire country celebrated the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday evening, a chaat vendor in Gwalior expressed his joy in a unique way. Going by the proverb, happiness multiplies only by dividing it, this vendor offered free pani-puris (tikkis as fondly referred in Bundelkhand, Chambal areas) to whoever came to his stall. And in no time, a huge crowd was seen at the stall as people, filled with enthusiasm, decided to become a part of the celebration by enjoying the mout- watering delicacy for free.

Chaat seller Ashok Kumar Prajapati, who runs his street food busiiness near Dwarkadhish temple in Gwalior, congratulated the scientists of the country for this historic achievement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, “My heart is very happy today and that is why I have decided to feed people free pani puri in celebration.”

'We have reached the moon'

When asked about what he would like to say to PM Narendra Modi, Ashok Kumar said, “I am not associated with any individual party, but there are not enough praises to describe the achievements made by the scientists of the country today. I am very happy that today we have reached the moon.”

Notably, Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission successfully landed on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday at 6:04 pm, making it the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to do so on the south pole.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)