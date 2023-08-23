In MP's Maheshwar, BJP Workers Open Front Against Party Candidate Rajkumar Meo

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In Maheshwar assembly constituency of Khargone district, BJP workers staged a protest against the party candidate Rajkumar Meo before Maharashtra MLA Suresh Bhole, who was assigned Maheshwar constituency responsibility by the senior leaders.

On Sunday, in front of Suresh Bhole, BJP workers at the rest house raised slogans against Rajkumar Meo and lodged their protest.

In the same episode, in the meeting of booth president, Shakti Kendra convenor, Mandal, and Morcha executive organised in Mandleshwar Mandal held at Sardar Patel International School in the city on Wednesday, the local workers opposed Rajkumar Meo. The meeting had to be postponed due to sloganeering by the workers. Maharashtra's MLA, Suresh Bhole, said in the discussion that he would try his best to reach out to the workers.

Burnt an effigy of Meo

After the adjournment of the meeting, the anger of the workers did not calm down. The workers took out a rally from Ambedkar Chowk to Bus Stand Chowk, carrying the effigy of Rajkumar Meo and raising slogans like "nahee chalega nahee chalega gaddaar nahee chalega" (It will not work, it will not work, the traitor will not work). Later, the workers burned the effigy of Meo at the bus stand chowk.

Before burning the effigy, senior BJP workers Purushottam Pawar expressed his indignation and said that the demand of BJP workers is that we do not want this candidate. The BJP high command will have to accept our demands, otherwise, this movement will gain more momentum. Right now, the workers are registering their protest at all divisional levels. After that, there will be a mass protest at the assembly level as well.

No need for a traitor candidate here: BJP workers

After burning the effigy, the workers said that in 2018, Rajkumar Meo contested as an independent candidate in front of the BJP's candidate Bhupendra Arya, due to which the authorised candidate of the BJP came third. We do not want such a traitorous candidate from here, and we need local candidates, the workers added.