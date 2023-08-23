MP: Special 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain For Chandrayaan-3

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A special 'Bhasma Aarti' was performed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district for the success of India's third lunar mission 'Chandrayaan-3' on Wednesday.

The Vikram lander will attempt a soft touchdown on the moon's south pole on Wednesday evening.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at the Mahakaleshwar here.

It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple, Yash Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang and dry fruits.

Lord Ganesha is worshipped first for the success of any work, therefore today Baba Mahakal was decorated in the form of Lord Ganesha with Bhang and dry fruits, after that Bhasma aarti was performed.

Sharma said, "Today, in Bhasma Aarti, we prayed to Baba Mahakal for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. It is the dream of every Indian that the progress of the nation should continue, so Pujari sangh and the devotees worshipped Mahakal for the same."

The worship was also done for scientists and their hard work is commendable. Prayers were performed that may Baba Mahakalâ?Ts shower blessings on them. It has been wished that India continues to get success through them in the future, he added.

Devotees worshipped for the progress of the nation

During this, the devotees worshipped for the progress of the nation, carrying Tricolour and pictures of Chandrayaan-3 in their hands.

According to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of the landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

