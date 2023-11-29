Indore: Man Riding Two-Wheeler Crashes Into Divider, Dies

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man was killed in an accident after his two-wheeler collided with a divider in Vijay Nagar police station area on Monday. The accident happened near Bhandari Hospital on November 14 when he was riding the two-wheeler with one hand and holding a cigarette in another. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Waqas Mohammad, a resident of Udapura. He had sustained head injuries in the accident.

Electricity Co employee’s body found near railway track, kin allege murder

The body of a 27-year-old electricity company employee was found near the railway track in Banganga police station jurisdiction late on Monday. The family members alleged that he was murdered, and his body was thrown near the railway track. However, according to preliminary investigation, it is believed that he had been killed after being hit by a train. However, the police are also investigating other aspects of the case and are taking statements from the family members.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Thakur, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Bangarda Road. Vinay's father, Nimi Chand, alleged that his son was murdered as his motorcycle was also missing from the spot. He had spoken to Vinay around 12:30 am and asked him to return to the house as the weather was not good. Vinay told his father that he would come soon. When his father called him again after two hours, his mobile phone was answered by a police officer, who informed him that his son's body had been found by railway employees near the railway track. Vinay was the only son of his parents and had a sister. He was supposed to get married next year in April. The police initiated an investigation and sent the body for an autopsy to know the actual cause of death. The autopsy report is awaited, and further investigation is underway.

Woman mercilessly beaten by son and daughter-in-law succumbs to injuries

A 56-year-old woman who was mercilessly beaten by her son and daughter-in-law some days ago in the Kishanganj police station area succumbed to her injuries on Monday. The couple was demanding that the elderly woman return the money they had spent on her but she was unable to return it. The woman was taken to the hospital by her son-in-law on Friday after sustaining injuries from the alleged beating.

The woman was identified as Revati. Revati’s son-in-law Manoj alleged that her son, Rajendra, and daughter-in-law, Rekha, had beaten her with a bat and air pump. Thereafter, Rajendra called and told Manoj to take his mother-in-law. On reaching the house Manoj saw that Revati was in critical condition and could not walk. She had sustained injuries on her hand, leg and face.

Revati had been living with her brother in Multai, Betul, but Rajendra, who is a property broker, had brought her to his house in Rohit Villa Apartment near Kishanganj police station on November 4. Revati had two children and her husband had abandoned the family around 25 years ago and now resides in Itarsi. Police have initiated an investigation to know the exact cause of death and have sent the body for autopsy.