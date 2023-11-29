Indore: 3 Minors Rescued From Auto Garage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three minors were rescued from Ali Auto Garage, Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. The rescue operation was spearheaded by Sandesh Raghuvanshi from the Women and Child Development department, in collaboration with various other departments and NGOs. The rescued children are between 11 to 12 years old and live in Chandan Nagar, Indore. One of the rescued boys told the team that he worked in the garage from 9 am to 8 pm, earning Rs 200 per week and they also got Rs 50 daily for breakfast from employer Abdi Ali.

Another child disclosed that he used to work from 1 pm to 8 pm, getting Rs 350 per week and Rs 50 daily for breakfast from the same employer. The team informed the employer Abdi Ali and the parents of the rescued children that it was illegal to employ children under the provisions of the Child Labour Prohibition Act. The children underwent a general medical examination at Chandan Nagar police station.

The Child Welfare Committee was informed about the rescue operation and further action would be taken by them in this case. Avinash Rangare, SK Patil from the labour department, Zakir Patel from the Special Juvenile Police Unit, Rahul Gothane, Shubham Thakur, Monica Waghaye, Neha Saxena, Shivkanya Baghel, Radha Phulpagare from Aas organisation Indore and Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation's Access to Justice Project, along with BL Ingle from Chandan Nagar police station were part of the joint team for the operation.