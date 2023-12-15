Indore: Man Arrested With Five Pistols | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A crime branch team on Thursday arrested a man carrying five pistols in Teen Imli. The police said that accused Prakash came from Badwani to supply the guns to a buyer.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he came to the city to supply the firearms.

He sells the pistols at Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and buys them at a rate of Rs 10,000 each. He has also supplied 12 pistols in the past to people in the city. The police are questioning the accused about the buyers and others involved in the supply chain of weapons.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A garbage collector was found dead in Nayta Mundla area on Wednesday night. He was killed with a heavy object. The accused are unidentified till the filing of this news.

Tejaji Nagar Police said that deceased Gopal was found dead at a ground near the RTO building. Police have identified some suspects and are interrogating them.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Goods worth lakhs were gutted in two fire incidents in a furniture and clothes shops in the city on Wednesday.

According to the information, the first incident took place at 11.45 pm in MIG police station area, where the counter, clothes, jeans, jackets, electronic goods and other such things kept in the shop were burnt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. On the other hand, at 5.30 am on Thursday, a fire broke out in a furniture shop near Aurobindo. The fire was doused after a few hours.