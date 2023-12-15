Indore: Night Temperature Dips To 13.8 Degrees Celsius, Coldest So Far This Season | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The north-easterly cold winds pulled the night temperature down below 14 degrees Celsius, for the first time in the season making it the coldest night of the season, so far.

Moreover, the day temperature is also decreasing gradually and remained below the normal temperature consecutively for the fourth day, on Thursday. The temperature on Wednesday night was 13.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Tuesday night.

Denizens woke up to a chilly morning while the day remained dry and sunny.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department forecasted that the weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature would drop further after fluctuation due to a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the Himalayan region on December 16.

Officials said that the chill condition is the result of the western disturbance in the western Himalayan region.

“Condition would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature would decrease more as another western disturbance over western Himalayas would take place on December 16 and it may cause snowfall in the region which will result in cold wave conditions in the state,” officials said.

They added that the weather in the state is dry and the humidity level is also low due to which chances of fog and mist are bleak. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent while it was recorded at 57 per cent in the evening. Meanwhile, the dropping temperature forced the people to wrap themselves under woollens to ward off chilly conditions both in the morning and at night.