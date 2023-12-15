Indore: Wedded To Good Causes, Restaurateur Gives Back To Society Without Fanfare | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "Generosity blooms when we give back to society without expecting petals in return, as true beauty lies in the selfless essence of our contributions," said Rajendra Danotiya the owner of Utsah restaurant who believes highly in simplicity and doing something for society without fanfare or publicity.

Dhanotiya, popularly known as 'Raju Bhaiya,' is quietly contributing to society, ensuring that the left hand remains unaware of the welfare being done by the right hand.

For the past two years, Dhanotitya has been offering free yoga sessions in a local park, followed by complimentary healthy juices and sprouts near the restaurant thereby dedicating himself to assisting others in cultivating a healthy and mentally peaceful lifestyle.

Approximately 500 people regularly partake in this and the number even rises to over 1,000 during the summer season. In addition to providing nourishment, he encourages the crowd to savour the snacks while seated, emphasising the importance of chewing for health benefits. Adding a spiritual touch, they play Ramayan Chopayi, instilling positive and spiritual thoughts during this gathering.

The healthy juice comprises ingredients such as Amla, Ginger, and Tulsi, each bringing associated health benefits. This unique blend contributes to a robust respiratory system, supports digestive health, stimulates the body's natural immunity, and enhances immune system functionality. The special recipe not only promotes good blood flow but also acts as an anti-ageing elixir for those who partake in its refreshing goodness.

In addition, Raju generously provides free milk to babies - new-borns to 1.5-2 years old. Over 100 kids benefit from this programme in a month, and milk is also supplied to a private hospital situated behind his restaurant, extending his commitment to community well-being.

In a conversation with the Free Press, Raju Bhaiya shared that Utsah restaurant employs approximately 168 workers. Remarkably, 100 of these employees are provided with accommodation without any rent, along with two meals a day, in addition to their regular salaries. The diverse workforce hails from various parts of the country, specialising in different sections such as bakery, sweets, culinary, and fast food. Drawing from his Navodaya school background, Raju has also assisted 18 individuals who graduated from the same school, providing them with opportunities for employment at restaurant.

Humble beginnings

Rajendra Dhanotiya hails from the small village of Selmi, near Shamgarh, boasting a population of 500-600 people with approximately 50-60 houses. He passed out from Navodaya School and then did his graduation but has not collected his graduation degree till date. Despite his successful restaurant ownership, marked by a golden heart, he doesn't own a vehicle.

Arriving in Indore in 2001, his initial job paid a modest 1,200 rupees a month. Fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, he took risks and persevered, ultimately realising his dream of owning a business. Starting his restaurant three years ago post-COVID, Rajendra is committed to contributing to the well-being of society, aiming to impact every individual possible.

As per his conviction, contributing to the well-being and progress of society starts with a person himself/herself taking the initiative. Another noteworthy aspect is that despite being actively involved in working for society, he abstains from using any social media platform to give publicity to what he is doing.