Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya Advises Digvijaya To Take His 'Sonia Aunty' To Ayodhya Ram Temple For Congress' Better Future

Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another controversial statement, BJP general secretary and candidate from Indore-1 seat, Kailash Vijayvargiya called Congress' Sonia Gandhi as "Sonia Aunty".

Vijayvargiya, on Thursday, advised Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh to take his Sonia aunty to Ayodhya's Ram Temple and pray for the party's future.

The senior BJP leader said that Digvijaya Singh would often say publicly that BJP only talks about building Ram Temple but never reveals the date. “Here is the date, Ram Temple will be inaugurated in January, he added.

Read Also 9 Tricky Seats To Look For In Madhya Pradesh Where Winning Margin Stood Below 1000 Votes In 2018...

“(I tell you what) Digvijaya Singh ji and Sonia ji, Lord Ram is very kind, full of compassion and whoever goes to Him, he forgives them. The Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya January. Digvijaya Singh ji, you along with your Sonia aunty and your family, go to Lord Ram’s shelter for whatever sins you have committed. Lord Ram is very kind and He will forgive you. Correct mistakes you made in your youth, in your old age. BJP has constructed Ram Temple. You go and take your Sonia aunty the Ram temple and obeisance there. Your next life will be blessed one,” he said at a programme organized by Sahu Samaj on Wednesday night.

Vijayvargiya said, “The temple could not have been built without Narendra Modi at the helm. First Karseva came out of their houses and made sacrifices and then Modi presented the correct documents in the court after which the decision came in favor of building the Ram temple.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)