 Indore: Jat Community Burns Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi In Row Over Mimicking Vice President Dhankhar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Jat Community Burns Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi In Row Over Mimicking Vice President Dhankhar

Indore: Jat Community Burns Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi In Row Over Mimicking Vice President Dhankhar

Notably, two days ago, when the suspended MPs of Lok Sabha were staging protests, demanding answers over a security breach in the Parliament, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was spotted mimicking VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi, at that time, was recording the protests on his mobile phone.

Harshita Maheshwari Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha Indore burned the effigy of Rahul Gandhi at Bhawarkua intersection on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Congress' Wayanad MP and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

They said that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will convert the protest into a statewide movement.

Read Also
Indore: From Indori Zayka Food Carnival To Parmish Verma's Rocking Christmas Eve, Things To Do This...
article-image

Demands Apology From INDIA, RaGa

Notably, two days ago, when the suspended MPs of Lok Sabha were staging protests, demanding answers over a security breach in the Parliament, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was spotted mimicking VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi, at that time, was recording the protests on his mobile phone.

Furious over the 'insult' of Dhankhar, who belongs to the Jat community, the protestors took to the streets and demanded the entire India alliance and Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Dhankar.

Read Also
MP: 'We Want Mama Ji...' Hundreds Of School Girls & Women Gather To Meet Shivraj As He Leaves For...
article-image

State President Vilas Patel, City President CL Mukati, State Secretary Inderpal Malik, Mukesh Jat, Raja Jat, Sunil Jat, Bhanu Jat, Gajendra Jat and senior social workers participated in the movement.

On Wednesday, the controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's impersonation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated, leading to public criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

After being singled out by the BJP for recording Banerjee's act on his phone, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, responded by claiming to have recorded the MPs sitting outside of Parliament and questioned, "Why is there no discussion (in the media) over 150 (Opposition) MPs being thrown out of the House?"

Read Also
Indore: Counsellors Reunite Woman With Husband, In-Laws
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths...

MP: ‘Sher Ab Green Signal Ka Wait Karega…’MP Police Dept Steps Up Meme Game To Aware Youths...

MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting

MP: Encroachers Attempt To Grab Community Land; Prez Injured During Stone Pelting

MP: Dalit Man Dies After Brutal Fight With Dhaba Operator In Mhow; Dhaba Razed Off As Bhim Army...

MP: Dalit Man Dies After Brutal Fight With Dhaba Operator In Mhow; Dhaba Razed Off As Bhim Army...

Indore: Tween Boy Suffers Infection After Taking Prescribed Iron Syrup At Govt Hospital

Indore: Tween Boy Suffers Infection After Taking Prescribed Iron Syrup At Govt Hospital

MP: 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa

MP: 1 Dead, 8 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Passenger Bus Into Truck In Khandwa