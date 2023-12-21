Indore: Jat Community Burns Effigy Of Rahul Gandhi In Row Over Mimicking Vice President Dhankhar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Akhil Bhartiya Jat Mahasabha Indore burned the effigy of Rahul Gandhi at Bhawarkua intersection on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Congress' Wayanad MP and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

They said that if their demands are not fulfilled, they will convert the protest into a statewide movement.

Demands Apology From INDIA, RaGa

Notably, two days ago, when the suspended MPs of Lok Sabha were staging protests, demanding answers over a security breach in the Parliament, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee was spotted mimicking VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rahul Gandhi, at that time, was recording the protests on his mobile phone.

Furious over the 'insult' of Dhankhar, who belongs to the Jat community, the protestors took to the streets and demanded the entire India alliance and Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Dhankar.

State President Vilas Patel, City President CL Mukati, State Secretary Inderpal Malik, Mukesh Jat, Raja Jat, Sunil Jat, Bhanu Jat, Gajendra Jat and senior social workers participated in the movement.

On Wednesday, the controversy over Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's impersonation of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar escalated, leading to public criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

After being singled out by the BJP for recording Banerjee's act on his phone, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, responded by claiming to have recorded the MPs sitting outside of Parliament and questioned, "Why is there no discussion (in the media) over 150 (Opposition) MPs being thrown out of the House?"