Indore: Counsellors Reunite Woman With Husband, In-Laws

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Counsellors of the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat managed to reunite a woman with her husband and his family members during a counselling session on Wednesday. The woman was staying separated from her in-laws due to friction with them for a year. An elderly man from Mhow along with his son reached there and informed the officials that his daughter-in-law (son’s wife) was staying with her parents for a year due to family dispute. The officials called the woman and counselled her. They told her to stay with her husband’s family and not with her parents. After the counselling, the woman agreed to stay with her husband and his family members. The elderly man gave chocolates to his grandchildren and took them along.

Another case in which the senior citizen lodged a complaint against their son and daughter-in-law was also resolved by the counsellors. Under the guidance of senior officers, council members of Senior Citizen Police Panchayat Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma and VD Kushgotiya's team counselled the senior citizens to solve their problems. A total of 8 cases were received during the counselling, out of which two cases were resolved and in three cases, there is a possibility that a compromise or solution will be reached within a week. In the remaining three cases, due to the absence of one party, the next date has been fixed.

In another case, a 72-year-old woman along with her husband told the counsellors that their son and daughter-in-law were harassing them for a few days. The counsellors called the son and his wife and instructed them not to harass the elderly parents. The parents would give a separate room to the son and his wife but they would have to take care of the elderly parents. The officials said that the remaining cases would also be counselled soon.