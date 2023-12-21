Indore: Car Given On Rent Sold With Help Of Forged Papers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case against five people including a RTO clerk for duping a person after taking his car on rent and selling it to a person in Mandsaur. Police also registered a case against the persons who bought the car and further investigations is on into the case. According to Malharganj police station staff, Deepak Prajapati, a resident of Palhar Nagar area of the city has lodged a complaint that he had given his car on rent to one Bunty Godha two years ago.

He had given the car on rent of Rs 1,000 per day for three months but Godha did not give rent to him nor did he return the car.

After a few days, Prajapati came to know that Godha with the help of RTO agent Rizwan, RTO clerk Atul Verma and Imran Khan put his fake signatures on the vehicle’s official documents and transferred the NOC from city to Mandsaur.

They had sold the vehicle to one Vinay Sethia there. The police said that the accused had prepared forged documents to commit the crime. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 420 and 406 of the IPC and further investigation is on into the case. The buyer of the car was also booked by the police and efforts are on to recover the vehicle from the accused.