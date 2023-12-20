 MP: After Indore, Jabalpur Reports Covid Case As Norway-Returned Woman Tests Positive
According to the information, the woman is a resident of Gwarighat police station area of Jabalpur.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 69-year-old woman who reached Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur from Norway has tested positive for Corona, raising alarm bells in the health department.

According to the information, the woman is a resident of the Gwarighat police station area of Jabalpur. She has been isolated in her house itself. The health department said that the lady has normal symptoms.

article-image

Notably, a 69-year-old woman living in the Gwarighat area of Jabalpur went to travel to Norway with her daughter. As soon as the woman reached Jabalpur after traveling from Norway, she showed symptoms of a cold, cough, and mild fever, after which she got her sample tested at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur. The report of the woman has been found corona positive.

Regional Health Director Dr. Sanjay Mishra said that at present, the woman is showing similar symptoms. The woman has been isolated at home, and her repeat sample has been sent for testing. Along with this, in view of the security, the health department has also been alerted.

Notably, concerns have been raised by medical professionals, authorities, and the public over the discovery of a novel coronavirus variant known as JN.1. Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 originated from BA.2.86. Following the release of the new COVID version, India's active caseload increased to 1,828 on Monday. In addition, one death was documented in Kerala, the region where the coronavirus's JN.1 subvariant was most recently found. The state governments have been advised by the central government to provide sufficient health arrangements.

